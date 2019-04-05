Reed cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday but was immediately re-signed by the Giants on a minor-league deal, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Reed was cast off the roster to make room for Kevin Pillar after going 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in four games. He'll remain with the organization in a depth role but won't necessarily be the first in line when an opening clears up in the big-league outfield as he's no longer on the 40-man roster.