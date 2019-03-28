Reed will start in right field and bat seventh Thursday against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Acquired via trade with the Twins less than a week ago, Reed will get the Opening Day nod after Mac Williamson (hand) was somewhat surprisingly DFA'd. Reed posted a healthy .342/.453.520 line between Double-A and Triple-A last year and may end up playing pretty regularly, with Gerardo Parra and Connor Joe likely platooning at the other corner outfield spot.