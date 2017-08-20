Giants' Miguel Gomez: DL stint continues
Gomez (knee) remains sidelined Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
He was expected to play in rehab games with High-A San Jose on Thursday and Friday, but has not yet done so. It remains to be seen when he will be activated from the DL. When he returns, he will likely resume a part-time role.
