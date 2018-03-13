Giants' Miguel Gomez: Optioned by Giants
Gomez was optioned to Double-A Richmond on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gomez appeared in 14 Cactus League games for the Giants this spring, going 7-for-27 (.259) with a home run along the way. After hitting .305/.330/.458 over 78 games at Double-A Richmond and playing in 22 games for San Francisco last season, Gomez figures to make his was up to Triple-A Sacramento during the upcoming campaign.
