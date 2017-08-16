Gomez (knee) will play two games with High-A San Jose on Thursday and Friday before returning to the Giants on Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Gomez was placed on the 10-day DL last Saturday due to knee inflammation that had kept him out of the lineup for the previous couple games. He was able to hit the field and take grounders Tuesday, and barring any setbacks, should be able to rejoin the big-league club prior to Saturday's contest against the Phillies.