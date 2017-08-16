Giants' Miguel Gomez: In line for activation Saturday
Gomez (knee) will play two games with High-A San Jose on Thursday and Friday before returning to the Giants on Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Gomez was placed on the 10-day DL last Saturday due to knee inflammation that had kept him out of the lineup for the previous couple games. He was able to hit the field and take grounders Tuesday, and barring any setbacks, should be able to rejoin the big-league club prior to Saturday's contest against the Phillies.
More News
-
Giants' Miguel Gomez: Heads to disabled list•
-
Giants' Miguel Gomez: Dealing with inflammation•
-
Giants' Miguel Gomez: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Giants' Miguel Gomez: Injured on basepaths Tuesday•
-
Giants' Miguel Gomez: Receives first major-league start•
-
Giants' Miguel Gomez: Gets call to major leagues•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...