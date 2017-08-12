Giants' Miguel Gomez: Heads to disabled list
Gomez (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The utility infielder has been battling knee inflammation since earlier in the week, and after going through an on-field workout Saturday, the Giants have opted to put him on the DL. With Gomez going on the DL, the Giants cleared a spot to activate closer Mark Melancon.
