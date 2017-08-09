Giants' Miguel Gomez: Dealing with inflammation
Gomez is dealing with inflammation in his right knee, but will be available to pinch hit during Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gomez was injured while running to first base on a ground ball during Tuesday's victory, and was subsequently held out of Wednesday's lineup. The third baseman should be considered day-to-day for the time being, but will most likely remain as a contributor off the bench upon his return to full health.
