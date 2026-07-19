Giants' Robbie Ray: Takes no-decision Sunday

Ray allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Ray was inefficient, exiting the game at 86 pitches (53 strikes). He had walked a total of 14 batters over 27 innings across his previous four starts, and he's gone six outings without allowing more than three runs. For the season, the southpaw is at a 3.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 96:54 K:BB through 110.2 innings over 20 games (19 starts). He's projected to make his next start at home in a favorable matchup versus the Angels.