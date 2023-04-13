Stripling covered 3.1 innings of long relief in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Dodgers, striking out six while giving up two earned runs on two hits and two walks.

Given that he started Giants' third game of the season, Stripling appeared to be locked in as a full-time member of the rotation, but manager Gabe Kapler has surprising deployed the right-hander in relief his last two times out. Kapler hasn't clarified his plans for the rotation moving forward, and it's possible the fact that the Giants had one day off this week (Thursday) and last week (April 4) prompted the team to get by with five starters. Beginning Friday, the Giants will head into a stretch of 14 games in 14 days, so Kapler could look to reintegrate Stripling back into the rotation to afford the other five starters an additional day of rest. Stripling covered 65 pitches in Wednesday's relief appearance, so he should be able to give the Giants a decent amount of length if he's called upon to start again.