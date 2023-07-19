Alexander (6-0) allowed a hit and struck out three over one inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Reds.

Alexander has allowed one unearned run 3.2 innings since returning from a hamstring injury. The southpaw worked the sixth inning of a tied game Tuesday, and ended up with the win when the Giants pulled ahead in the seventh. Alexander continues to function well as a middle reliever with a 3.04 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 26.2 innings this season. He's picked up a save, seven holds and two blown saves, but he's usually only an emergency option for late-inning work.