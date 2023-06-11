Manaea allowed zero hits and zero walks with one hit batter while striking out five over 4.1 innings in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.

Manaea might have been in contention to start or serve as a bulk reliever in Sunday's series finale, but he's not in the mix after this 71-pitch outing. It was another sharp appearance for the southpaw, who has limited opponents to one run or less in five of his last six outings. He's now at a 5.52 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 57:20 K:BB over 45.2 innings through 14 appearances (six starts). It's unclear if Manaea has a path back to the rotation, but he's still considered for bulk-relief outings with the Giants missing both Ross Stripling and Alex Wood to back injuries.