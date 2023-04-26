Manaea will start Saturday for the Giants in their game in Mexico City versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manaea threw 1.1 innings in relief on Tuesday against the Cardinals, so he'll be pitching on three days' rest. The left-hander has made three starts and two relief appearances this season and struggled in both roles (6.61 ERA), although he's been better in his customary starting role with a 5.54 ERA and 15:5 K:BB in 13 innings. He's not a recommended streaming option this weekend.