Manaea allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over 3.2 innings in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

Manaea has had a couple of good long-relief outings and a couple of shaky ones over his last four appearances, with Friday's being in the latter category. The Dodgers did all their damage against Manaea in the fifth inning. The southpaw is now at a 5.84 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 63:21 K:BB over 49.1 innings through 15 appearances (six starts) this season. With Alex Wood (back) likely to return Saturday, the Giants will have only one opening in their rotation, which Manaea has been filling with his long-relief assignments lately. He's tentatively projected to face the Padres at home in his next outing.