Giants' Stephen Vogt: Out with illness
Vogt was removed from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers due to illness, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Vogt was supposed to see his first game action of the spring but will wind up waiting at least one more day. He missed the entirety of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury but has reportedly been throwing well. He took batting practice and threw Thursday instead of getting into the game.
