Estrada went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Cleveland.

Estrada got the Giants on the board with a two-run blast off Aaron Civale in the second inning. He brought home a run on an error in the fourth before knocking an RBI double in the sixth and coming around to score again. The 26-year-old infielder is now slashing .242/.265/.485 through 34 plate appearances.