Estrada went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Marlins.
Estrada's first-inning single was one of just three hits for the Giants in the contest. He stole second but was left stranded. The 27-year-old took a turn at leadoff with LaMonte Wade on the bench versus a lefty (Braxton Garrett) Saturday. Estrada is 8-for-25 (.320) during his six-game hitting streak, and he's maintained a .310/.358/.477 slash line with 12 steals, six home runs, 16 RBI and 28 runs scored through 43 contests overall.