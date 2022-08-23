site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Enters Tuesday's lineup
Estrada was added to Tuesday's lineup after Brandon Belt (knee) was scratched, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Estrada was initially set to be a bench bat Tuesday, but now he'll play second base and bat sixth against the Tigers.
