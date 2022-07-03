The Giants placed Estrada (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Estrada hasn't played since being scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's series opener with a sore throat, and though he hasn't tested positive for the virus, the fact that he's experienced symptoms of an illness for 24 hours will be enough for the Giants to place him on the IL. He'll be eligible to return to the active roster as soon as he sheds his symptoms and continues to test negative, but fantasy managers in weekly leagues likely won't feel comfortable including him in active lineups if he isn't cleared before Monday's series opener in Arizona. The Giants called up Yermin Mercedes from Triple-A Sacramento to replace Estrada on the roster.