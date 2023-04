Estrada went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Mets.

Estrada has two steals while going 10-for-31 (.323) over his last seven games. The 27-year-old continues to impress in a near-everyday role this season. He's slashing .324/.378/.515 with three home runs, four steals, six RBI, 13 runs scored and four doubles as the Giants' preferred No. 2 hitter and second baseman against right-handed pitchers.