Estrada isn't starting Wednesday against San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Estrada has cooled off at the plate recently, hitting just 4-for-22 (.182) with one RBI in his last five games, so he'll get a day to regroup Wednesday. Casey Schmitt (arm) will fill in at second base in Estrada's absence, allowing Brandon Crawford to start at shortstop and bat eighth.