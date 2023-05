Estrada (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Brett Wisely will get another turn at second base as Estrada continues to nurse a sore left wrist. Manager Gabe Kapler said Friday that Estrada could be able to pinch hit, and while Estrada did not end up making an appearance off the bench in the second game of the series, it's possible he's available Saturday in some capacity.