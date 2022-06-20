Estrada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

Estrada looked to be the hero with his game-tying solo shot in the ninth inning, but Jack Suwinski walked it off for the Pirates in the bottom half of the frame. Through 17 games in June, Estrada is 11-for-52 (.212) with three of his five homers on the year. Overall, he's slashing .264/.319/.398 with 27 RBI, 36 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 12 doubles and a triple in 62 contests. Despite the poor hitting form of late, he's maintained a near-everyday role at second base since Tommy La Stella has more often served as the designated hitter.