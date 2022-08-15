Estrada went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in an 8-7 win against the Pirates on Sunday.

Estrada singled and stole second in the third inning and launched a walk-off two-run home run off Pittsburgh reliever Wil Crowe in the ninth. Since returning from a concussion August 7, Estrada has batted 9-for-27 with a double and two home runs across seven games. He's one of 10 players to tally at least 11 long balls and 16 stolen bases.