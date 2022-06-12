La Stella (back) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
La Stella will miss his fourth straight game as he deals with back tightness. Three of those games have come against lefties like Sunday's start Julio Urias, however, so it's unclear to what extent his absence is injury-related. Luis Gonzalez will be the designated hitter Sunday.
