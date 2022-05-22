La Stella is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Since returning from the injured list Monday and making his season debut, La Stella in four of the Giants' subsequent five games and went 4-for-15 with a solo home run, three doubles and a walk. He should remain in the Giants' everyday lineup against right-handed pitching, but the lefty-hitting La Stella will cede second base to the righty-hitting Thairo Estrada on Sunday with the Padres bringing southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the hill.