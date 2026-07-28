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Giants' Tyler Mahle: Excellent in third win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mahle (3-9) earned the win Monday, allowing three hits and two walks over six-plus scoreless innings against Milwaukee. He struck out three.

Mahle silenced the Milwaukee offense, spinning six shutout frames to pick up his third win. Overall, the 31-year-old has struggled to a 4.96 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 89 innings (17 starts). However, he's pitched much better of late, posting a 2.00 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 18 innings in his past three starts. Mahle will look to stay hot in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday at San Diego.

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