The Giants designated Meckler for assignment Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Adrian Houser's signing becoming official Friday, Meckler will end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room on San Francisco's 40-man roster. The 25-year-old outfielder slashed .287/.390/.370 across 401 plate appearances at Triple-A Sacramento this past season, but he hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2023. His ability to play across the outfield and at second base will help his chances of being claimed by another club. However, his chances of contributing in the majors are slim.