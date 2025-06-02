Meckler (undisclosed) has gone 3-for-14 with a 5:4 BB:K and two runs in four games since being reinstated from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Meckler was out of action at Triple-A for nearly two months before being cleared to rejoin the Giants' Pacific Coast League affiliate after a three-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The 25-year-old possesses a spot on the Giants' 40-man roster, but a return to the big leagues doesn't appear to be imminent.
