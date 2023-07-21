Flores went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Reds.

The Giants put just four runners on base, and Flores accounted for half of those instances. The infielder has taken advantage of playing more regularly in July, batting .417 (20-for-48) over 14 contests this month. He's also homered four times in his last four games. For the season, he's at a .292/.349/.526 slash line with 12 homers, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored and 13 doubles over 232 plate appearances. Until LaMonte Wade (hamstring) is ready to play, Flores will likely see a majority of the time at first base.