Guardians' Austin Hedges: Activated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians reinstated Hedges (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.
Hedges landed on the injured list last Friday after getting hit by the backswing of Jazz Chisholm, but he will now rejoin the active roster following a minimum-length stay on the IL. The 32-year-old backstop is slashing just .113/.217/.283 through 61 plate appearances this season and will continue to serve as Bo Naylor's backup.
