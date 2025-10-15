Hedges signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Guardians on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hedges slashed just .161/.250/.277 with 10 RBI and 13 runs scored across 180 plate appearances in the regular season. However, the 33-year-old is great defensively behind the plate, so Cleveland will keep him around for another year to serve as a backup behind Bo Naylor.