Guardians' Austin Hedges: Re-signs with Guardians
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedges signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Guardians on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Hedges slashed just .161/.250/.277 with 10 RBI and 13 runs scored across 180 plate appearances in the regular season. However, the 33-year-old is great defensively behind the plate, so Cleveland will keep him around for another year to serve as a backup behind Bo Naylor.
More News
-
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Homers Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Filling in for resting Naylor•
-
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Returning to bench Sunday•
-
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Activated from IL•
-
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Placed on concussion IL•