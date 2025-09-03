Guardians' Austin Hedges: Homers Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedges went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.
Hedges kicked off a six-run sixth inning with a leadoff solo home run. It's his first time leaving the yard since May 6 and just his second multi-hit game of the year, both of which have come in his last 10 games. Hedges is up to four homers and eight RBI on the year, while hitting a lowly .147 at the plate.
