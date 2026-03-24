Guardians' Austin Hedges: Exits after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedges left Monday's exhibition against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Hedges was hit by a pitch during his lone at-bat of the evening in the ninth inning, and he was unable to continue. He'll presumably be sent for further evaluation and can be considered day-to-day until the team has another update to share.
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