Single-A Lynchburg placed Doughty on the 7-day injured list Aug. 23 due to right shoulder inflammation.

Doughty logged four scoreless innings in his most recent start Aug. 15 and had been on a bit of a roll, logging a 0.51 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 25:0 K:BB in 17.2 innings over his four most recent starts. The No. 36 overall pick in 2024 out of high school, Doughty had an excellent first pro season. The 6-foot-1 righty amassed a 3.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 85.1 innings across 22 starts. It's possible the inflammation will subside over the offseason, but it will be worth monitoring Doughty's status when he reports to spring training in 2026.