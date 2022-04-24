Clase (0-2) allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.

Clase entered the game with a one-run lead but immediately walked Josh Donaldson. After retiring the next two batters he faced, Clase allowed a double and single to lose the game. Clase has had a bumpy start to the season, as he's now allowed multiple earned runs in two of his six appearances. Despite the struggles, he should continue to see save chances for the Guardians.