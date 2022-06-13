Clase allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Clase pitched in a non-save situation Wednesday against the Rangers, but he was called upon to preserve a three-run lead during Sunday's series finale against Oakland. The right-hander has tossed 10 scoreless innings over his last 10 appearances and has converted all four of his save chances during that time. Clase has posted a 1.85 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 34.1 innings over 26 appearances in 2022.