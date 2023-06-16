Clase earned a save against the Padres on Thursday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Clase didn't record more than three outs in any of his first 33 appearances this season, but manager Terry Francona opted to go to him in a big eighth-inning spot Thursday. Clase needed four pitches to retire Manny Machado with a runner on second base, then came back out for the ninth and tossed a scoreless frame to notch his first save in nine days. Despite the mild drought in opportunities, Clase continues to lead the majors with 21 saves on the season.