Clase worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 26th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Phillies.

The right-hander didn't walk or strike out a batter, instead relying on his dominant cutter -- he topped 100 mph with it five times among his 14 total pitches -- to generate weak contact. Clase has been more effective lately after some stumbles in the first couple months of the season, and since the beginning of June he's posted a 3.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 17.2 innings while converting nine of 11 save chances.