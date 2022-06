Clase allowed two hits but did not surrender a run in the ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against Colorado.

Clase was tasked with protecting a two-run lead, and he managed to work around a pair of singles to begin the inning to record his 14th save of the season. He hasn't allowed a run to score in his last 13 appearances, helping him maintain a 1.65 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB across 27.1 innings on the season.