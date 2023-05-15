Clase picked up the save Sunday against the Angels, despite allowing two runs on three hits in the ninth inning.

Clase allowed hits to the first three batters faced, ultimately allowing the Angels to cut the lead to 4-3 in the ninth. However, he'd hang on for the one-run victory, earning his league-leading 14th save. Clase has allowed two runs in each of his last two appearances -- he had allowed just one earned run in his previous 14.1 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is now 14-for-18 in save opportunities with a 2.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through 21.1 innings this season.