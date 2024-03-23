Florial will be on the Guardians' Opening Day roster, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Florial hit .167 and struck out 20 times over 14 Cactus League games, but he was still able to leapfrog Myles Straw on the organizational depth chart. A left-handed hitter, Florial looks set to see playing time at least as a strong-side platoon option in center field. Tyler Freeman and Ramon Laureano are the Guardians' right-handed options for center, with that playing-time battle likely to extend beyond spring training.