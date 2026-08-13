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Guardians' Foster Griffin: Good outing in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Griffin (13-4) got the win against Detroit Wednesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

After giving up 11 runs in his last 9.1 innings of work, Griffin righted the ship Wednesday by getting through five innings with limited damage. Griffin is now 1-1 in two starts with the Guardians since getting dealt by the Nationals at the trade deadline. The rookie is putting up impressive numbers with a 3.25 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP through 138.1 innings. The lefty is scheduled to pitch against the Giants next week.

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