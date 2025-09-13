Arias went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.

Arias doubled and scored the Guardians' third run. He returned from a three-game absence due to inflammation in his right wrist and was back at shortstop. Arias may have his job back, but he hasn't provided lot of offense. He's slashing .164/.215/.230 with three RBI over the last 20 games.