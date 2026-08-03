Guardians' Gavin Williams: Continues dominant stretch

Williams (11-6) earned the win Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10 over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Williams was perfect through five innings, piling up nine strikeouts, including five against consecutive batters. Tim Tawa finally broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the sixth, and a rain delay ended Williams' afternoon with two outs in the inning after he had thrown 89 pitches. The right-hander has now recorded double-digit strikeouts in five consecutive starts, compiling an incredible 55:3 K:BB across 32.2 innings with a 2.48 ERA during that span. Through 23 starts this season, Williams owns a 3.56 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, and his 178 strikeouts trail only Jacob Misiorowski for the MLB lead.