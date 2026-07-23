Guardians' Gavin Williams: Dominant vs. Minnesota

Williams did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Twins, allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 11.

While Cleveland failed to provide Williams with any run support, the right-hander turned in a stellar performance Thursday, as he logged 11 strikeouts for a third straight start and fifth time overall this season. The highlight of Williams' day was his immaculate inning in the fourth, when he struck out Byron Buxton, Ryan Jeffers and Josh Bell on nine pitches. Williams lowered his ERA to 3.78 across 21 starts (126.1 innings) this year with a 1.10 WHIP and 156:37 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up to come next week in Cincinnati.