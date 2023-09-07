Williams (2-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and four walks over five innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Williams struggled a bit with his command Wednesday, issuing a walk in four of his five innings of work while also allowing a runner to advance to second on a wild pitch. However, the rookie right-hander was still able to get the job done, limiting the Twins to one hit over that stretch to help secure his second win of the season. It was a nice bounceback outing for Williams after exiting his previous start with right knee soreness and it marked his first win since July 8. On the downside, he did match his season high with four walks and he's now issued multiple free passes in three of his last four starts.