Williams didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander got handed an early lead but couldn't pitch efficiently enough to qualify for the win, getting the hook after 81 pitches (42 strikes). Williams has issued eight free passes in nine innings over two starts since the All-Star break, a disturbing trend after he walked seven in 24.2 innings over his first four big-league outings, but his spot in the Guardians' injury-depleted rotation should be secure for now. He'll look for a better result in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Royals.