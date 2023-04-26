Williams will make his next start Thursday with Triple-A Columbus, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

It was a surprise to many that Williams didn't begin the season with the Clippers after finishing the 2022 campaign in Double-A, but after he registered a 0.63 ERA with 20 strikeouts over 14.1 innings with the RubberDucks he'll make the move to the International League. The 23-year-old is one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, and a strong showing for Williams in Triple-A will all but assuredly see him making starts for Cleveland by the end of the 2023 campaign.