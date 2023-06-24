Williams is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday versus the Royals in Kansas City.

As anticipated, Williams will be sticking around for another turn through the rotation after he made his highly anticipated MLB debut this past Wednesday against the Athletics. Though he fell short of a quality start in the outing, he acquitted himself well enough by striking out four over 5.2 innings while allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks. Cleveland will have some tough decisions to make with its rotation when Cal Quantrill (shoulder) returns from the 15-day injured list, but the Guardians should be willing to make room for Williams as long as his performance warrants sticking around with the big club.