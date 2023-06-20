Williams will be called up by the Guardians from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday to make his major-league debut versus the Athletics, Guardians Perspective reports.

Williams was arguably the best pitching prospect in baseball still in the minors and now he's on his way to the big leagues. A first-round pick in the 2021 Draft, Williams has collected a 2.39 ERA and 81:24 K:BB over 60.1 innings covering 12 starts between Columbus and Double-A Akron this season. With Triston McKenzie (elbow) and Cal Quantrill (shoulder) out indefinitely, Williams should have an opportunity to stick in the majors over the long haul if he pitches well. He should be rostered in all fantasy formats.